Billie Eilish Releases ‘No Time to Die’ Music Video

Billie Eilish’s haunting new title track to the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, arrives with a music video featuring new clips from the upcoming action thriller. At 18, the five-time Grammy Award-winner is the youngest artist to write and record a Bond film theme song.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” said Billie Eilish.

Daniel Kleinman directed the music video and Billie’s Grammy Award-winning brother, FINNEAS, produced it along with Stephen Lipson. Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley handled the orchestral arrangements and Johnny Marr’s featured on the guitar.

“Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives,” stated FINNEAS. “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time to Die‘s director Cary Joji Fukunaga added, “There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”

Daniel Craig reprises his role as the suave superspy in the 25th film of the series. The cast also includes Rami Malek as Safin, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, and Dali Benssalah also star in the much-anticipated spy film.

MGM and United Artists have landed on a November 20, 2020 U.S. theatrical release date after the film hopped around the calendar a bit due to Covid-19.

The Plot, Courtesy of MGM:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.







