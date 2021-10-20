‘Belfast’ Trailer #2 Starring Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan

Focus Features’ released a stunning new trailer for Belfast from writer/director Sir Kenneth Branagh. The gorgeous black and white drama is set in the 1960s and marks filmmaker Branagh’s most personal film to date.

“It’s about coming home – a dramatic journey of excitement, emotion and humour,” stated Branagh.

Belfast stars Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Oscar winner Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan (the Fifty Shades franchise), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), and Jude Hill.

“The first time I read the script it was the first time I read something about Northern Ireland that wasn’t about the ideology,” recalled Balfe in an interview with The Wrap. “It was about this love of family and love of community and the first time I read it, I totally teared up… it’s a love story to his childhood and the place he grew up.

Kenneth Branagh’s behind the scenes team includes production designer Jim Clay, director of photography Haris Zambarloukos, hair and make-up artist Wakana Yoshihara, editor Una Ni Dhonghaile, costume designer Charlotte Walker and casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockman. Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas served as producers.

Focus Features has set a November 12, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.