‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 6 Promo, Photos, and Plot Details

CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i is taking a two week break and will return on November 1, 2021 with season one episode six, an episode centering around a issing social media star. “The Tourist” was directed by Yangzom Braun from a script by Amy Rutberg.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Guest stars include Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Julie White, Chloe Lanier, and Titus Makin.

“The Tourist” Plot: When Tennant and NCIS are tasked with finding a kidnapped globe-trotting social media star, they find that she is not who her husband, or her followers, think she is. Also, the team is at odds with Whistler, who has an agenda of her own.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.