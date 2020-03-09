‘Black Widow’ Final Trailer: More Action, More Family Drama

Marvel’s just released a new trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. In the final trailer for the action-adventure/spy thriller, Natasha confesses that before she was an Avenger she made mistakes and a lot of enemies. The new trailer also highlights the action and family bonding moments more than previous teasers.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, the cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle also star.

Cate Shortland directed from a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson, and Eric Pearson. Kevin Feige produced, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Nigel Gostelow, and Scarlett Johansson executive produced.

Black Widow, the first film of Marvel Cinematic Universel’s Phase Four, opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Marvel:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”