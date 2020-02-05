Blow the Man Down Trailer: Everybody Has a Secret

Amazon’s just released a new trailer for Blow the Man Down written and directed by Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole. The drama’s coming off a successful 2019 festival run, winning the Best Screenplay U.S. Narrative award at the Tribeca Film Festival as well as picking up a New Voices/New Visions Grand Jury Prize nomination at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Blow the Man Down‘s currently sitting at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter’s Caryn James says of the film: “This atmospheric, expertly crafted little New England noir has droll dialogue, a female empowerment theme and a sly use of crime elements.” indieWire’s Kate Erbland calls it “smartly assembled” and notes that it makes the most of its limited budget while “building a compelling world.”

The cast includes Morgan Saylor (Homeland), Sophie Lowe (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska), and Primetime Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale (The Americans, Justified).

Amazon Studios will release Blow the Man Down on Prime Video on March 20, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Studios:

“Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine’s rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs’ darkest secrets.”







