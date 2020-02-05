Universal and Illumination dive back into the weird world of little yellow creatures with Minions: The Rise of Gru. A new trailer’s arrived for the 2020 animated comedy along with a fresh batch of photos.

Steve Carell reprises his voice role as Gru and Pierre Coffin once again voices the Minions. Russell Brand is the aspiring mad scientist Dr. Nefario and Michelle Yeoh is Master Chow, “an acupuncturist with mad Kung Fu skills.” Julie Andrews is back as the voice of Gru’s self-absorbed mother. New characters/cast members include the Vicious 6 gang: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, and Danny Trejo as Stronghold.

Despicable Me 3 and Minions director Kyle Balda returned to helm this latest entry in the franchise, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val co-directing. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri produces along with Janet Healy and Chris Renaud.

Universal and Illumination are releasing Minions: The Rise of Gru in theaters on July 3, 2020.







The Plot:

“This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”







