‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Trailer – Borat Takes on Trump and Covid-19

Sacha Baron Cohen’s been spotted popping up at weird events over the last few months, and it turns out he was secretly shooting a sequel to Borat. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm catches us up with the fictional Kazakhstan journalist and finds him determined to return to America and give his daughter to “someone close to the throne.”

The first official trailer shows Borat confused about mask usage, fighting Covid-19 germs, and taking on Trump and Pence.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan premiered in 2006 and grossed over $265,000,000 worldwide during its theatrical release. The R-rated comedy earned a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination and currently sits at 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Sacha Baron Cohen won a Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and the film picked up a nomination from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists for its depiction of nudity or sexuality.

Amazon Prime will premiere Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan on October 23, 2020.

Jason Woliner directed from a screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern. Cohen, Hines, and Monica Levinson produced, with Baynham, Mazer, Stuart Miller, Buddy Enright, and Nicholas Hatton executive producing.