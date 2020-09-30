‘CMT Music Awards’ First Round of Performers Announced

Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris are confirmed to perform on the 2020 CMT Music Awards. This year’s awards show is set for Wednesday, October 21st and will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land beginning at 8pm ET.

Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett lead the list of this year’s nominees with three each. Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and The Chicks each picked up two.

Dan + Shay are up for awards in the “Duo Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” and “Video of the Year” categories. Ashley McBryde’s nominated in the “Female Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year,” and “Video of the Year” categories.

Kane Brown’s competing for “Collaborative Video of the Year” and Luke Bryan’s nominated in the “Male Video of the Year” category. Little Big Town received “Group Video of the Year” and “Video of the Year” nominations, while Maren Morris is looking for wins in the “Female Video of the Year” and “Group Video of the Year” categories.

The host and additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. The annual CMT Music Awards are voted on entirely by fans and recognize Country’s most popular artists.

The 2020 broadcast is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, and Amy Lin Johnson.







