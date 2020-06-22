‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ Rom-Com Debuts a New Trailer and Poster

Sony Pictures has released the full trailer along with a new poster for the romantic comedy, The Broken Hearts Gallery. Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery and Blockers‘ Geraldine Viswanathan co-star in the PG-13 romcom targeting a July 17, 2020 theatrical release.

In addition to Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery, the cast includes Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), Molly Gordon (Animal Kingdom), Phillipa Soo (The Code), Suki Waterhouse (The White Princess), Arturo Castro (Silicon Valley), Ego Nwodim (Brockmire), Taylor Hill (Too Old to Die Young), and Bernadette Peters (The Good Fight).

First-time feature film director Natalie Krinsky wrote and executive produced the romantic comedy. Selena Gomez, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Phillips, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Mason Novick, Michelle Knudsen, Mandy Teefy, Laurie May, and Noah Segal also serve as executive producers.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Plot:

“What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.”







