‘Cobra Kai’ with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Moves to Netflix

YouTube’s critically acclaimed original series Cobra Kai is moving to Netflix. The streaming service just announced seasons one and two will be available later this year. The upcoming third season premiere date will be announced later by Netflix.

This is fantastic news for the series as it will greatly expand the available audience.

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do,” stated executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

The cast of Cobra Kai is led by Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Xolo Maridueña is Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan is Robby Keene, Jacob Bertrand is Hawk, Courtney Henggeler is Amanda LaRusso, Mary Mouser is Samantha, and Martin Kove reprises his role as John Kreese.

“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” said Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg write and executive produce The Karate Kid followup. James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins also serve as executive producers. Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are co-executive producers.

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, said, “We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn’t be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga.”

The Plot:

“Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.”







