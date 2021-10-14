‘Bruised’ Trailer: Halle Berry Directs and Stars in MMA Action Drama

Oscar winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) makes her directorial debut with Netflix’s mixed martial arts drama Bruised which just dropped an official trailer. Berry also takes on the lead role, playing a former MMA fighter who steps back into the ring and – as the synopsis lays out – reclaims her power.

Joining Halle Berry in front of the camera are Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Lela Loren. Nikolai Nikolaef, Danny Boyd, Jr., Shamier Anderson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson also star.

Netflix will release the film in select theaters on November 17, 2021 followed by a release on the streaming service on November 24th.

Michelle Rosenfarb wrote the screenplay and Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Douglas served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Jackie Justice (Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.

