Kesha to Star in a New Paranormal Series on discovery+

Two-time Grammy nominee Kesha is ready to explore things that go bump in the night with a new paranormal series coming to discovery+ in 2022. Currently titled Conjuring Kesha, the six-episode first season allows the supernatural enthusiast a chance to use what she’s learned from her “Kesha and the Creepies” podcast as she searches for answers to paranormal events.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” stated Kesha. “On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”

Kesha executive produces along with Grandma’s House Entertainment’s Dan Newmark and Ben Newmark. Jack Rovner, Elaine White, discovery+’s French Horwitz, and Magic Seed’s Lagan Sebert also serve as executive producers.

“We are huge fans of Kesha’s supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series,” said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content. “We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can’t wait to see her – and her famous friends – in action.”

discovery+ released the following description of Conjuring Kesha (working title):

“The series follows Kesha as she checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper into the unknown with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural. And at the heart of it all, it is her curiosity that drives the show forward as she and her friends travel to mind-blowing locations in the search for all things unexplainable.”







