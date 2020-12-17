‘Chaos Walking’ Clip Shows Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland’s First Meeting

The just-released clip from Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking shows the first meeting between the characters played by Tom Holland (The Devil All the Time) and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker). The sci-fi thriller’s based on Patrick Ness’ book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, and will be heading to theaters (if those still exist next year) and IMAX on March 5th.

Author Ness and Christopher Ford adapted the novel for the screen, with sci-fi veteran Doug Liman (Jumper, Edge of Tomorrow) directing. Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Alison Winter served as producers.

In addition to Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, the cast includes Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Demián Bichir (The Midnight Sky), Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: The Next Level), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (The Midnight Sky).

The Plot:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.







