‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ is Renewed for Season 6

TBS officially confirmed Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will be sticking around for a sixth season. The renewal order was announced today along with news Bee’s Swimsuit Competition production company’s deal has also been renewed.

“It’s a huge honor to get to keep doing this crazy smart and silly show for a sixth season,” stated Samantha Bee. “Is it official though? Are we still waiting for Pennsylvania to certify the sixth season?”

“I’m so proud to have Sam part of the TBS family. After creating award-winning episodes from the dire elements of her backyard, I can’t wait to see what she does with some electricity and a roof over her head,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager TNT TBS and truTV. “She is a champion for important causes and brings issues to light that inspire, entertain and educate.”

The series ranks as ad-supported cable’s top late-night show, according to TBS, with nearly 3.5 million viewers tuning in each episode. Season five airs on Wednesdays at 10:30pm ET/PT. Season six has a Wednesday, January 13, 2021 premiere date.

Full Frontal has earned 17 Emmy nominations as well as Television Critics Association, PGA, WGA, and DGA nominations.

Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King serve as executive producers. Bee’s husband Jones also had to pull double duty during season five, helping to shoot episodes during quarantine from their backyard.

Details on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Courtesy of TBS:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq.







