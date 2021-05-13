First Look: ‘Cinderella’ Photos with Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

Amazon Prime Video has released the first two official photos from Cinderella, a live-action musical based on the classic fairy tale. Grammy nominee Camila Cabello takes on the title role in the musical with Nicholas Galitzine playing Prince Charming.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers), this new take on the beloved story will feature original songs by Cabello and Idina Menzel (Frozen, Frozen II). Menzel also stars in the film along with Emmy winner Billy Porter (Pose), Oscar nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), and Pierce Brosnan (The Son).

Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh serve as producers, with Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose executive producing.

Amazon’s targeting a September premiere.

“Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story,” stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Amazon Prime Video released the following synopsis of Cinderella:

“Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”







