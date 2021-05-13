‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 14 Photos: Season Finale Preview

ABC’s just released a batch of photos from the upcoming season finale of The Rookie. Season three episode 14 – “Threshold” – was directed by Lisa Demaine from a script by Alexi Hawley and will air on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Finale guest stars include Camille Guat as Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Nik Sanchez as Silas March, Jason Canela as Cesar Madrigal, and Britni Camacho as Reyna.

“Threshold” Plot: Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan’s wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez’ wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.