‘CODA’ Release Date: Award-Winning Drama to Premiere in August

Sundance Film Festival standout CODA will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13, 2021. Writer/director Siân Heder’s film entered the Sundance Film Festival history books this year as the only movie to score four top prizes in the US Dramatic Competition category: U.S. Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award, Directing Award, and Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble.

Apple picked up CODA (an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults) following its Sundance Film Festival premiere in January 2021. The drama currently sits at 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with Harper’s Bazaar declaring it “tenderly captures the unique beats of familial love with startling specificity and, ultimately, universality.”

The cast of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama includes Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), Eugenio Derbez (The Casagrandes), Troy Kotsur (The Number 23), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Vikings), and Daniel Durant (Switched at Birth). Amy Forsyth (Beautiful Boy), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill), and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God) also star.

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, and Jérôme Seydoux produced, with Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen serving as executive producers. The film’s a Vendome Pictures and Pathé production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Matlin, Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Walsh-Peelo).

Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.







