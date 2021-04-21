‘How I Met Your Father’ with Hilary Duff Gets a Series Order from Hulu

The How I Met Your Mother sequel – How I Met Your Father – has been given a straight-to-series order from Hulu. The Hulu Originals comedy series will star Hilary Duff (Younger) and has How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas on board as executive producers.

Season one will consist of 10 episodes and will be shot using the same techniques as HIMYM, shooting both multi-camera and single-camera. The sequel comes from executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us, Love, Victor), and is a 20th Television production.

“How I Met Your Mother continues to be one of the most innovative and beloved comedies on television,” stated Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across The Walt Disney Company family. Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can’t wait to suit up and bring audiences How I Met Your Father.”

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” stated original series creators Bays and Thomas. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

Hilary Duff will star as Sophie and will also serve as a producer.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” said Duff. “As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

“We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu. Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation – and with Hilary Duff no less! We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City. And we hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice,” said the sequel’s creators/writers Aptaker and Berger.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.







