‘CODA’ Trailer: A Talented Teen Struggles to Follow Her Dreams

A teenager passionate about singing has difficult decisions to make in Apple’s CODA, the critically acclaimed festival darling from writer/director Siân Heder. The new trailer focuses on Ruby (played by Emilia Jones), the only member of her family who isn’t deaf, as she struggles to balance her family’s needs with her dream of attending college.

In addition to Emilia Jones, the cast includes Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, and Kevin Chapman. Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, and Jérôme Seydoux produced, with Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen executive producing.

CODA earned the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, becoming the only film to win all four awards. The film currently stands at 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it sweet, thoughtful, and heartwarming.

CODA will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple:

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Matlin, Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Walsh-Peelo).

Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.