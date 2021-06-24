‘How I Met Your Mother’s Pam Fryman Signs on to ‘How I Met Your Father’

How I Met Your Mother director Pam Fryman is confirmed to direct the pilot episode of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and serve as an executive producer on the series. Fryman’s lengthy history with HIMYM – she directed all but 12 episodes over its nine-season run – makes her the perfect choice to helm episode one of the spinoff.

Produced by 20th Television, How I Met Your Father season one will consist of 10 episodes. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are writing the first season and will executive produce along with Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

Hilary Duff has been cast as Sophie, the mom who recalls to her son the story of how she met his dad. Duff will also serve as a producer. Chris Lowell will play Jesse, a character described as “smart, a bit of an edge and cynical about love. He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.”

“My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end – I’m so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I’ve been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth, and Hilary from afar – and am thrilled to now get a front-row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this,” said Fryman.

“We’d heard so many wonderful things about Pam Fryman over the years without ever crossing paths that we started to wonder if she was real,” commented writers Aptaker and Berger. “Turns out, not only is she real, she’s just as tremendously talented and kind as everyone says. We feel so lucky to have Pam onboard and can’t wait to bring How I Met Your Father to life together.”

Executive producers Bays and Thomas added: “Pam Fryman is the kind of talent and human being you wish everyone could get a chance to work with — but then again, you also kinda want her all to yourself. Having Pam as part of this extension of the HIMY-verse, by way of Isaac and Elizabeth, is the perfect combination of both! We couldn’t imagine embarking on this next chapter without her.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.







