‘Dangerous Lies’ Trailer Starring Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher

Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and The Boys‘ Jessie T. Usher star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller, Dangerous Lies. The streaming service just debuted a new trailer, poster, and a batch of photos from the drama directed by Michael M. Scott (My Mom’s Letter from Heaven).

The cast also includes Jamie Chung (The Gifted), Cam Gigandet (The Shadow Effect), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles), and Elliott Gould (Ray Donovan).

David Golden wrote the screenplay and Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston produced. Scott and Harvey Kahn executive produced.

Dangerous Lies will premiere on April 30, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.