Fox has officially announced 9-1-1 and its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, have been renewed for new seasons. 9-1-1 will return for a fourth season while 9-1-1: Lone Star will be back for season two.

“9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for FOX Entertainment,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

Season three of 9-1-1 is currently airing on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT. Per Fox, season three has been averaging 16 million viewers. It’s also the most-watched Fox series this season and is in the top three entertainment shows overall among 18-49 year-olds, according to the network.

The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star earned the number two spot among most-watched new series. Overall it averaged 12.3 million viewers throughout its first season.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star includes Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubenstein, Rafael Silva, and Natacha Karama. Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain also starred in the first season.







