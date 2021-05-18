‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer, Poster and Photos Featuring Ben Platt

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the film adaptation of the six-time Tony Award winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen. And, yes, trailers can definitely be deceiving but this three minute video goes a long in way in confirming Universal will not have another Cats debacle on their hands.

Ben Platt leads the cast, reprising his award-winning role from the Broadway musical. Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway’s Mean Girls), and Danny Pino (Mayans M.C.) also star in the much-anticipated film.

Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower) directs from a screenplay by the Broadway musical’s Tony winner Steven Levenson. Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) wrote the stage production’s music and lyrics. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel produce, with Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul executive producing.

Universal will release the film only in theaters on September 24, 2021.

Dear Evan Hansen Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.







