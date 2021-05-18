‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 and ‘Evil’ Season 2 Will Air on Paramount+

SEAL Team fans who had been worried the series’ season four finale would also serve as a series finale have just been given cause to celebrate. The dramatic series starring David Boreanaz has been renewed for a fifth season. However, season five will make the move to Paramount+ rather than air on CBS.

Season two of Evil has also officially transitioned over to Paramount+, CBS’s streaming service. The second season will feature Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, and Christine Lahti. Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp also star in season two.

“Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” stated George Cheeks, President & CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”

“We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount+,” added Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable The Good Fight, and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love.”

David Boreanaz had been actively campaigning for a fifth season of SEAL Team on social media. After the news broke, Boreanaz tweeted out his thanks to the show’s passionate fans for supporting the series and helping to secure another season. “Thank you to all the fans who helped make season 5 a reality. Change. Pivot. Adapt. So humbled and grateful to be able to continue to tell the stories of the men and women of the military, with the tip of the spear being on Special forces. Thanks @paramountplus @CBS” – @David Boreanaz

According to CBS’s official announcement, SEAL Team season five will debut with a special presentation on CBS before moving the full season over to Paramount+.

Evil Plot, Courtesy of CBS Network:

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

SEAL Team Synopsis:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice — and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families — this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.







