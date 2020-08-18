Saban Films just released a new full trailer for Death of Me, a twisted horror film from director Darren Lynn Bousman (director of Saw II, III, IV, and 2021’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw). Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth star as a married couple who go on a vacation from hell in the R-rated 2020 release.

Ari Margolis, James Morley III, and David Tish wrote the screenplay. Doctor Sleep‘s Alex Essoe also stars along with Luke Hemsworth and Maggie Q.

Saban Films is planning an October 2, 2020 release in theaters, On Demand, and digital.

The Plot:

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil’s camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night’s events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.