‘Mulan’ Behind the Scenes Video with Director Niki Caro

Director Niki Caro takes viewers behind the scenes in this new minute and a half video from Mulan. Caro discusses the bringing the story to life and the film’s cast, including lead actor Yifei Liu who plays the title character.

“This is a big vision of a big journey,” says Caro. “And I’m so happy that we’ve been able to deliver an epic version of Mulan’s story.”

In addition to Yifei Liu, the Mulan cast includes Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, and Yoson An as Honghui. Ron Yuan plays Sergeant Qiang, Gong Li is Xianniang, and Jet Li star as the Emperor.

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin wrote the screenplay based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, and Jason Reed produced, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington, and Mario Iscovich executive producing.

With the Covid-19 pandemic keeping people out of theaters, Disney opted to move Mulan to Disney+. Subscribers will be able to stream or download the action-adventure film for $29.99 beginning September 4, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

