First Look: ‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer, Poster, and Photos

Is it just me or does this seem like a sexier version of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile than we’ve previously seen? Twentieth Century Studios just released the first trailer and teaser poster for the latest adaptation of Christie’s classic novel, along with a few new photos.

Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express) directs and stars as Detective Hercule Poirot in the 2020 film. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Ali Fazal. Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright also star.

Death on the Nile is expected to open in theaters (unless they’re all shut down) on October 23, 2020.

The Plot:

“Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”