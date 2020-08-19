‘On the Rocks’ Trailer: Bill Murray Reunites with Filmmaker Sofia Coppola

Oscar nominee Bill Murray’s character declares it’s nature that “males are forced to fight to dominate and impregnant all females” in the new trailer for On the Rocks. He also assures his daughter, played by Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), that females are at their most beautiful between the ages of 35 and 39. Her response? “Great. So I have many months left.”

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation), the A24 and Apple TV+ production also stars Marlon Wayans (Marlon) as Jones’ often absent husband.

On the Rocks is expected to arrive in October 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of A24 and Apple TV+:

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Murray), who insists they investigate the situation.

As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.