Ben Affleck (Tender Bar) and Ana De Armas (Knives Out) star as a married couple with deep-rooted relationship issues in Hulu’s Deep Water. Sparks fly and the on screen chemistry between Affleck and De Armas sizzles in the official trailer for the psychological thriller, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel.

In addition to Affleck and De Armas (who dated from 2019 to early 2021), Deep Water stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly. Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope also star.

Zach Helm and Sam Levinson adapted Patricia Highsmith’s novel, and Oscar-nominated director Adrian Lyne returns to a genre he’s very familiar with for this 2022 release. Lyne’s filmography includes the erotic thrillers 9½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and Unfaithful. He earned a Best Director Oscar nomination for 1987’s Fatal Attraction, and the movie was also nominated in the Best Picture, Best Actress (Glenn Close), Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing Oscar categories.

Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas served as producers.

Hulu released a new poster along with stills, in addition to unveiling the official trailer. Deep Water will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on March 18, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.