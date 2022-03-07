Maren Morris Announces Lengthy 2022 Tour Plans

Grammy Award winner Maren Morris announced dates for her 2022 headline tour, kicking off on June 9th at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC. Morris will be stopping in cities including Cincinnati, Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh, New York City, and Los Angeles during the lengthy tour, with Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer along for support on select dates.

Maren Morris’ upcoming tour is in support of her Humble Quest album dropping on March 25th. Morris has released two singles – “Circles Around This Town” and “Background Music” – leading up to the full album’s release. “Circles Around This Town” set a new record on Amazon Music for the most streams for a Country song debut by a female artist.

Greg Kurstin produced Humble Quest and Morris wrote the tracks along with her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz, and Jon Green. “Am I humble enough now?” muses Morris. “Maybe. Or maybe I still haven’t found it yet. Or maybe, who cares as long as your friends and, most importantly, you know what your heart is all about? But here’s to taking the quest to find out.”

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning March 11th at 10am local time. Citi cardholders can participate in a presale on Tuesday, March 8th at 8am local time through March 10th at 10pm local time.

MAREN MORRIS LIVE TOUR DATES

3-08 Houston, TX – Houston Rodeo

04-29 Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

05-07 Austin, TX – iHeart Country Festival

05-20 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest

06-09 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06-10 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

06-11 Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^

06-16 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06-17 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

06-18 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

06-23 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ^

06-24 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Outdoor ^

06-25 Cincinnati, OH – The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park ^

07-07 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

07-08 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

07-09 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

07-14 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

07-15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors ^

07-16 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^

07-21 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ^

07-29 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall %

08-04 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion $

08-05 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica $

08-06 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre $

08-10 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

08-11 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

08-12 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08-13 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

08-16 Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater @

08-18 Salt Lake City, UT – TBA @

08-19 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden @

08-20 Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater @

08-23 Walla Walla, WA – Wine Country Amphitheater @

08-26 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

08-27 Seattle, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park !

08-28 Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield @

09-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl @

09-16 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre @

09-17 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre @

09-23 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre @

10-13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl %

10-19 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

10-21 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory @

10-28 Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

12-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena % !

^ with Brent Cobb

% with Ruston Kelly

$ with Joy Oladokun

# with Natalie Hemby

@ with Lone Bellow

! with Brittney Spencer

MAREN MORRIS – HUMBLE QUEST TRACK LIST

1. Circles Around This Town

2. The Furthest Thing

3. I Can’t Love You Anymore

4. Humble Quest

5. Background Music

6. Nervous

7. Tall Guys

8. Detour

9. Hummingbird

10. Good Friends

11. What Would This World Do







