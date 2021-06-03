Oscar nominee Neill Blomkamp’s fourth film, Demonic, just debuted a creepy, indecipherable trailer. Blomkamp announced his presence as a director to watch with 2009’s District 9, one of the best rookie feature films in recent years. His second film, Elysium, was a bit of a swing and a miss, and his third effort, Chappie, went over like a lead balloon. Based solely on Demonic‘s trailer, it appears Blomkamp has our attention once again with something completely freaky.

The supernatural horror/sci-fi film stars Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren). Blomkamp wrote and directed Demonic, and IFC Midnight is planning an August 20, 2021 release in theaters, on demand, and digital.

The very basic synopsis: “A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.”