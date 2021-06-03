NBC’s New Amsterdam finishes up season three with an episode that showrunner David Schulner promises will be unlike any other episode in the show’s history. Season three episode 14, “Death Begins in Radiology,” will air on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Death Begins In Radiology” Plot: Reynolds receives a dramatic offer. Max scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring. Iggy contemplates a serious life change. Bloom learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.







