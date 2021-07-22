‘Dune’ New Trailer Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

The new trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ Dune opens with Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie) as “Chani” describing her planet, Arrakis, as beautiful when spice fills the air. But life is anything but idyllic as outsiders ravage her planet and kill her people. The nearly three and a half minute trailer also introduces the other key players including Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) as “Paul Atreides,” a young man from a powerful family who’s been having dreams about a girl on Arrakis.

The cast of the big-budget sci-fi epic also includes Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Oscar Isaac (the Star Wars franchise), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Lady Bird). Chang Chen (Mr. Long), David Dastmalchian (Blade Runner 2049), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) also star.

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) directed the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert’s bestseller, with Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth adapting the screenplay. Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. produced, with Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert executive producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.







