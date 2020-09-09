‘Dune’ Unveils a Spectacular Official Trailer Starring Timothée Chalamet

“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer,” says Timothée Chalamet in the riveting three minute official trailer for Dune. The full trailer leaves no doubt this epic version of Dune with its stunning cinematography, first-rate visual effects, impressive cast, and incredible action is aspiring to be the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Chalamet described his character Paul Atreides as a young man who’s facing extraordinary circumstances, extraordinary struggles, and is trying to navigate with integrity and honor. “Paul sees that there’s a potential that he’s on a path greater than he understood, that perhaps he’s not simply a regular man,” explained Chalamet.

Joining Timothée Chalamet in the much-anticipated sci-fi film are Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem also star.

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Villeneuve also served as a producer along with Mary Parent, Joe Caracciolo Jr., and Cale Boyter. Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert executive produced.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures are hoping to launch Dune in theaters on December 18, 2020.

The Plot:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.