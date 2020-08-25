‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer: Sherlock’s Sister Searches for Their Missing Mom

Netflix’s official trailer for Enola Holmes introduces Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger sister. In the first trailer, Enola points out her mom (The Crown‘s Helena Bonham Carter), who is her constant companion, named her that because it’s “alone” spelled backward. When Enola finds herself alone after her mom goes missing, her two older siblings – Sherlock and Mycroft – show up to help figure out where she’s off to.

Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Batman v Superman) plays Sherlock and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) is Mycroft. The cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) directed and Jack Thorne adapted Nancy Springer’s book for the screen. Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, and Paige Brown served as producers.

Netflix has set a Wednesday, September 23, 2020 release date.

About Enola Holmes, Courtesy of Netflix:

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft (Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies.

Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.









