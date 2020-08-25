Season two of Netflix’s horror anthology series that began with 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House will be The Haunting of Bly Manor. Netflix confirmed season two’s title and dropped a poster and batch of photos from the upcoming season.

This season involves a new home, a new family, and a new story. Not everyone from the season one cast will return for season two and those who do are playing different characters. Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti who played twins Luke and Nell Crain in season one are back for the new season. Henry Thomas is also seen in one of the just-released photos.

The cast also includes Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Ainsworth, Tahirah Sharif, T’Nia Miller, and Rahul Kohli.

The Haunting of Hill House was based on Shirley Jackson’s classic novel. The Haunting of Bly Manor is adapted from Henry James’ novella, The Turn of the Screw.

In an interview with Birth.Death.Movies, showrunner Mike Flanagan explained what viewers can expect from this adaption of Henry James’ work. “We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season, so it very much is a whole new deal. It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about season one, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time. For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it,” explained Flanagan.

Flanagan said fans may pick up on some Easter eggs from Hill House during The Haunting of Bly Manor, however there isn’t a narrative connection. “There are definitely going to be things that will set off that little dopamine rush that those kind of connections create. But it’s not a direct connection from a story point of view,” said Flanagan in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Netflix has not set a premiere date for season two although the poster teases a fall release.