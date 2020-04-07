‘Extraction’ Starring Chris Hemsworth Shows Off a New Trailer and Photos

Chris Hemsworth reunites with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to produce Netflix’s Extraction which just released a new trailer, photos, and poster. Hemsworth also stars in the action thriller, playing a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a crime lord.

The cast also includes Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay, first-time feature film director Sam Hargrave helmed the thriller, and Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin served as producers.

Netflix will release the film on April 24, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.







