The second official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore finds Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen taking over for Johnny Depp) squaring off in a tea house and later with wands poised to attack. The new trailer also serves up new scenes with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and provides a brief glimpse of Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller).

The cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner.

David Yates directed from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis produced. Executive producers include Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti, and Michael Sharp.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens internationally April 7, 2022 followed by a release in North America on April 15.

The Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros:

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?