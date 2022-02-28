‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 Adds Craig Bierko and Dylan Bruce

Netflix’s Sex/Life has added Craig Bierko, Dylan Bruce, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, and Wallis Day to its season two recurring cast. The upcoming season will also feature returning recurring cast members Jonathan Sadowski and Li Jun Li.

Per the official casting announcement:

Craig Bierko (UnREAL, Music Man) plays Mick

Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Seasons of Love) is Kam

Darius Homayoun (Tehran, Succession) is Majid

Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black) is Spencer

Wallis Day (Infinite, Batwoman) is Gigi

Jonathan Sadowski (Young & Hungry, Live Free Or Die Hard) is Devon

Li Jun Li (Babylon, Florida Man) plays Francesca

Season one regulars Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) are confirmed for season two.

Sex/Life was created by Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL) and is based on BB Easton’s 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Rukeyser serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley also executive produce.

Sex/Life Synopsis, Courtesy of Netflix:

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Odette), working hard and playing even harder.

Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?







