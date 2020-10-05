‘Free Guy’ New Poster and Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) stars as a background character in a video game who is suddenly inspired to break free of his character’s restrictions in the new trailer for Free Guy. 20th Century Studios also unveiled photos and a new poster from the action-comedy directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum).

Joining Ryan Reynolds in the cast are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Rel), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brockmire), and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit). Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn wrote the screenplay and Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner produced.

Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath executive produced.

20th Century Studios is targeting a U.S. theatrical release on December 11, 2020.

The Plot:

Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.