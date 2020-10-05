Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host the 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker have been tapped to host The 54th Annual CMA Awards. Both McEntire and Rucker are CMA Awards winners, and McEntire has handled the hosting duties on four previous occasions. The 2020 awards will mark Rucker’s first year as host.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Wednesday, November 11th beginning at 8pm ET/PT. Music City Center in downtown Nashville plays host to the 2020 awards.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” said McEntire. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” added Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

Reba McEntire has earned six CMA Awards over her career as well as 16 ACM Awards, three Grammys, and 15 American Music Awards. Overall, she’s been nominated for 51 CMA Awards.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year’s CMA Awards hosts,” stated Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks.”

Darius Rucker earned the New Artist of the Year CMA Award in 2008 for the release of his first Country album. Rucker’s also collected three Grammys and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Miranda Lambert tops the list of this year’s nominees with seven, breaking the record for the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history. Luke Combs follows close behind Lambert with six nominations, Marren Morris picked up five, and Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce, and Carly Pearce each earned four.







