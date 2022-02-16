‘Fresh’ Trailer: Sebastian Stan Has Bizarre Taste in Food

The official trailer for Fresh is so twisted that no matter how many times you watch it, it’s impossible to absorb all that’s going on. The R-rated film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) and marks the feature film debut of Mimi Cave.

The cast also includes Jojo T. Gibbs (Twenties), Dayo Okeniyi (See), Andrea Bang (A Million Little Things), and Charlotte Le Bon (Berlin, I Love You).

“Reading Lauryn Kahn’s Fresh for the first time was a ride. There was so much happening so quickly that I had to force myself to slow down and make sure I was really reading thoroughly — not missing a single, wild beat,” stated director Cave. “The script gave me a lot to play with and so much material to sculpt. Once I was on board to direct, I began to zero in on how to tonally approach everything and how to best keep all the many plates of this movie spinning simultaneously.”

Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Missick serve as producers. Cave’s behind-the-scenes team includes cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, editor Martin Pensa, and production designer Jennifer Morden.

Searchlight Pictures’ Fresh will premiere on Hulu on March 4, 2022.

The Plot:

Tired of scrolling through countless apps and sitting through a string of bad dates, a disillusioned Noa (Edgar-Jones) is caught off guard by the refreshingly straight-forward Steve (Stan) during her late-night grocery run. Not expecting to find love in the produce aisle, Noa falls hard for the charms of her attractive new suitor, much to the surprise of her skeptical best friend Mollie (Gibbs). Steve sweeps Noa off her feet and takes her on a weekend getaway, but Noa soon discovers that Steve has been hiding troubling appetites, and her dream weekend quickly turns into a nightmare.







