Paramount+’s SEAL Team has spawned a stand-alone film from series star David Boreanaz and executive producers Christopher Chulack and Spencer Hudnut. The streaming service’s announcement of a SEAL Team film didn’t confirm a targeted premiere date or give any details on the plot of the movie which will air on Paramount+.

NCIS is also expanding with the addition of NCIS‘s first international edition, NCIS: Sydney. According to the official announcement by CBS Studios, NCIS: Sydney will star Aussie actors and is expected to premiere in 2023. The series will be produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10.

“These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company’s mission to drive streaming,” stated George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+. “We have the producing roster, production infrastructure, and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences.”

In other news, Paramount+ has given Halo an early season two renewal ahead of its Thursday, March 24, 2022. The sci-fi action series is based on the popular Xbox video game franchise and stars Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

The season one cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, and Bentley Kalu. Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O’Shaughnessy also star.

The early renewal announcement confirmed David Wiener (Brave New World) is coming on board as the season two showrunner and executive producer.

“HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+. “HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

Season one’s executive produced by Steven Kane along with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

“HALO takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling,” said David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc. “This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

The season one plot, courtesy of Paramount+:

In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first “Halo” game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.







