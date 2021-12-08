STXfilms just released the first group of photos from Guy Ritchie’s latest project, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. Ritchie’s gathered an impressive ensemble for his upcoming action-comedy, and the first photos provide a look at Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant in character.

The photos also feature Jason Statham who’s reuniting with Guy Ritchie for the fifth time. In an interview with EW, Ritchie joked Statham’s the reason he made Operation Fortune. “The truth is I wanted another alibi to give me a reason to work with Jason again because I enjoy collaborating with him so much,” said Ritchie. The duo previously worked together on Wrath of Man, Revolver, Snatch, and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Ritchie directed Operation Fortune and co-wrote the screenplay with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. He also serves as a producer along with Atkinson and Bill Block.

STXfilms also released the film’s poster. The studio hasn’t confirmed the release date other than to tease it will arrive in 2022.

The Official Synopsis:

“Super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Plaza, Elwes, Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.”







