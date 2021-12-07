TNT’s just released the first trailer for the much-anticipated third season of the sci-fi action series Snowpiercer. The trailer was accompanied by a gorgeous poster for the upcoming season which is set to premiere on Monday, January 24, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The one-minute trailer begins with a voiceover by Daveed Diggs. “Seven years ago the world ended. Now there are places on the Earth that are warming,” says Diggs as the first-look video teases what appears to be an even more intense season than either season one or season two.

Season three stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly as Melanie, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs as Layton, Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford, Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra, and Emmy nominee Alison Wright as Ruth. The cast also includes Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.

TNT released the following description of the upcoming season:

“At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Urbina) and Alexandra (Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars.

Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car ‘pirate train’ in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.”







