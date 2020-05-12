The future’s uncertain but it’s not a huge leap to assume this year’s Fourth of July celebrations will look drastically different than previous years. There’s a possibility many of us will still be avoiding crowds and opting for events and distractions closer to home. The Walt Disney Company, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail have come up with one such distraction from what’s quickly become a real-life version of the Upside Down: checking out the filmed production of the award-winning musical, Hamilton.

Hamilton the film will premiere earlier than anticipated on Disney+. The 11-time Tony Award winning musical will launch on July 3, 2020 on the subscription streaming service.

This film was shot during a 2016 producton of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway featuring the original cast. The production includes Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr. Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson is George Washington, Jonathan Groff is King George, Phillipa Soo is Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones is Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan is Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos plays John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes are also featured.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” stated Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

Tommy Kail directed the film and serves as a producer on the film production with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Disney describes the film as “leap forward in the art of ‘live capture’ which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.”







