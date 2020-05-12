‘Fuller House’ Final Season Unveils a Trailer and Poster

Fuller House is wrapping up with a fifth and final season premiering on Netflix on June 2, 2020. Judging by the just-released trailer, the upcoming season – which includes a huge wedding – promises to put fans through the emotional wringer.

Netflix has also unveiled the official poster for the new season as well as a few new photos.

The cast of season five includes Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, and Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona. Michael Campion plays Jackson, Elias Harger is Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt Twins are Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger is Steve Hale, John Brotherton is Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao plays Lola.

The Plot:

In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler.

In Fuller House‘s fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie’s new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there.