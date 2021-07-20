‘Homeroom’ Documentary Trailer: The Power of the Youth Won’t Stop

The official trailer for the Hulu Original documentary Homeroom takes viewers inside an Oakland High School during a year in which the Covid-19 pandemic altered everything about our lives. Homeroom is the final chapter in filmmaker Peter Nicks’ Oakland trilogy, and the trailer is powerful and moving.

Peter Nicks launched his documentary trilogy in 2012 with The Waiting Room followed in 2017 by The Force. Hulu will have all three films available to stream beginning August 12, 2021. Homeroom will also be released in select theaters on August 12th.

Nicks served as a producer along with Sean Havey. Oscar-nominated director Ryan Coogler (Judas and the Black Messiah) executive produces with Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Jen Rainin, Tony Hsieh, Bryn Mooser, and Kathryn Everett.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

In Homeroom, Oakland High School’s class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.