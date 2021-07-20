‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel Unveils a Poster and New Photos

Netflix’s just released the teaser poster for the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, featuring the tagline: “More Safes, Less Zombies.” The poster arrived along with a batch of photos from the 2021 film which will follow fan-favorite Ludwig Dieter (played once again by Matthias Schweighöfer) honing his safe-cracking skills.

Matthias Schweighöfer pulls triple duty as star, director, and producer on the prequel. Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder also serves as a producer along with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag. Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay based on a story by Hatten and Snyder.

Schweighöfer’s co-stars include Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

Netflix will be hosting an Army of Thieves panel on Sunday, July 25th at 2pm PT during [email protected], the virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con. The streaming service released the following description of the panel:

“Army of the Dead was only the beginning . . . Be among the first to get a sneak peek of Army of Thieves, the highly anticipated prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix blockbuster. Producers Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer plus star Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the heist that started it all. In this action-packed prequel, Dieter, our favorite safecracker, gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Netflix hasn't announced a release date but did confirm they're targeting a fall 2021 premiere.








