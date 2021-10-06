‘Hypnotic’ Thriller Debuts an Official Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released the official trailer and poster for Hypnotic, a new horror/thriller arriving on the streaming service in time for Halloween. It appears someone is using hypnosis for ill intent in the intense two-minute trailer starring Midnight Mass‘ scene-stealing Kate Siegel.

The cast also includes Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle) and Dulé Hill (Psych, Suits). Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel directed from a screenplay by Richard D’Ovidio.

Hypnotic is set for release on Netflix on October 27, 2021.

Netflix’s official Hypnotic synopsis:

“Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (O’Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it’s too late and there are deadly consequences.”

Hypnotic Poster
Poster for the horror thriller, ‘Hypnotic’ (Photo Credit: Netflix)

