‘Hypnotic’ Thriller Debuts an Official Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released the official trailer and poster for Hypnotic, a new horror/thriller arriving on the streaming service in time for Halloween. It appears someone is using hypnosis for ill intent in the intense two-minute trailer starring Midnight Mass‘ scene-stealing Kate Siegel.

The cast also includes Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle) and Dulé Hill (Psych, Suits). Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel directed from a screenplay by Richard D’Ovidio.

Hypnotic is set for release on Netflix on October 27, 2021.

Netflix’s official Hypnotic synopsis:

“Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (O’Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it’s too late and there are deadly consequences.”